Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day in the Mansfield area

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Feb 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 06:29 BST

And perhaps there is no better Friday to do just that as the nation prepares to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day today (2nd June).

National Fish & Chip Day is about giving the fish and chips industry recognition, helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday in June every year, already has the backing of key players in the industry.

National Fish and Chip Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Thankfully our old friend google is always there to offer a helping hand.

So, with that in mind, here we bring you a list of some of Mansfield’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

1. Papas Fish Bar - 5A Ravensdale Road

"Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of they're customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (175 reviews) Photo: Papas Fish Bar

2. Sue's Fish Bar - 4 Skerry Hill, Mansfield

"Best Chip Shop in Mansfield. This is a great chip shop as many locals who regularly visit already know" - Rated: 4.7 (175 reviews) Photo: Sue's Fish Bar

3. Black Pearl Fish Bar - 101 Southwell Rd W

"Amazing food, super friendly staff, great selection, well worth a visit." - Rated: 4.5 (182 reviews) Photo: Google

4. Lin's Fish Bar - 145 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield

"Best chip shop home and away. Friendly staff and excellent food. Homemade fishcake is a must." - Rated: 4.4 (55 review) Photo: Google

