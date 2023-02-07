Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops in the Mansfield area, according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Here we bring you a list of some of Mansfield’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

1 . Papas Fish Bar - 5A Ravensdale Road "Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of they're customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (175 reviews)

2 . Sue's Fish Bar - 4 Skerry Hill, Mansfield "Best Chip Shop in Mansfield. This is a great chip shop as many locals who regularly visit already know" - Rated: 4.7 (175 reviews)

3 . Black Pearl Fish Bar - 101 Southwell Rd W "Amazing food, super friendly staff, great selection, well worth a visit." - Rated: 4.5 (182 reviews)

4 . Lin's Fish Bar - 145 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield "Best chip shop home and away. Friendly staff and excellent food. Homemade fishcake is a must." - Rated: 4.4 (55 review)