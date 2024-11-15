Here are 12 places to try for a Sunday roast in Mansfield, according to Google reviews

2 . The Red Bar & Grill

The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, received a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews and 25 of them mention Sunday Lunch. One review said: "The Sunday roast we had was amazing. Everything was cooked to perfection. There was a choice of turkey, pork, and beef. It also came with a massive Yorkshire pudding, swede mash, actual mash, roast potatoes, and mixed veg, with the best gravy I have tasted. All the staff were really helpful and brought extra stuff when asked. If you want to go it is probably worth booking as it was busy. Definitely recommend."