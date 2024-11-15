Here are 12 places to try for a Sunday roast in Mansfield, according to Google reviews

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Mansfield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated four stars or more.
The list is in no particular order.
1. The Red Gate Inn
The Red Gate Inn on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 391 reviews and seven of them mention Sunday Lunch . One review said: "Such a fab little find with amazing food for adults and children, Sunday lunch menu is highly recommended. Based on our experience today, we'll definately be returning." Photo: Google
2. The Red Bar & Grill
The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, received a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews and 25 of them mention Sunday Lunch. One review said: "The Sunday roast we had was amazing. Everything was cooked to perfection. There was a choice of turkey, pork, and beef. It also came with a massive Yorkshire pudding, swede mash, actual mash, roast potatoes, and mixed veg, with the best gravy I have tasted. All the staff were really helpful and brought extra stuff when asked. If you want to go it is probably worth booking as it was busy. Definitely recommend." Photo: Google
3. Andwhynot & Canvas
Andwhynot & Canvas on Leeming Street, Mansfield, received a 4.5/5 rating based on 862 reviews and 53 of them mention Sunday Lunch. One review said: "Absolutely beautiful Sunday dinner, generous portions cooked to perfection, great service and friendly staff. Will definitely make a return visit." Photo: Anne Shelley
4. The Foxglove
The Foxglove on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, received a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,300 reviews and 58 of them mention Sunday Lunch. One review said: "Always friendly service and their Sunday roast is just delicious." Photo: Google