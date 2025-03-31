This weekend is National Deep Dish Pizza Day in the UK. Photo: OtherThis weekend is National Deep Dish Pizza Day in the UK. Photo: Other
This weekend is National Deep Dish Pizza Day in the UK. Photo: Other

Google Reviews' 8 top-rated Ashfield pizza places

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:55 BST
This weekend it’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day in the UK.

Celebrated annually on April 5 each year, this is a day dedicated to enjoying and celebrating the unique and delicious Chicago-style deep-dish pizza.

And when it comes to us all enjoying a Saturday night takeaway, many of us like to go Italian and order our favourite pizzas.

And not just takeaway either – we all like our Italian restaurants too and even when eating out, the lure of the pizza is still the choice for many.

Here are eight pizza places from across Ashfield rated 4.5 or higher on Google Reviews.

Moda, on Annesley Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews

1. Moda, Hucknall

Moda, on Annesley Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews Photo: Google

Lemo Pizza House, Leamington Buildings, Sutton has a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews.

2. Lemo Pizza House, Sutton

Lemo Pizza House, Leamington Buildings, Sutton has a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Santu's Plaza on Mansfield Road, Sutton is rated 4.6 on Google Reviews.

3. Santu's Plaza, Sutton

Santu's Plaza on Mansfield Road, Sutton is rated 4.6 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Oregano, on Portland Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.6 on Google Reviews

4. Oregano, Hucknall

Oregano, on Portland Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.6 on Google Reviews Photo: National World

