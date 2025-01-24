These are the top-rated Mansfield and Ashfield curry houses according to Google Reviews. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Google Reviews' 24 great curry houses in Mansfield and Ashfield

By John Smith
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 12:16 BST
It’s UK National Curry Week and if there’s one thing we British love, its the spicy treat of a curry.

Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary chicken tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, we Brits can’t get enough of it.

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

And these are the Mansfield and Ashfield curry houses that score best on Google Reviews.

Spice Regency on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 100.

1. Spice Regency

Spice Regency on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 100. Photo: Google

Spice Regency on Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 100.

2. The New Chand

Spice Regency on Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 100. Photo: John Smith

The Gurkha Palace on Brook Street, Sutton has a a top five-star rating.

3. The Gurkha Palace - Sutton

The Gurkha Palace on Brook Street, Sutton has a a top five-star rating. Photo: Google

Mopul's on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 100.

4. Mopul's

Mopul's on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 100. Photo: John Smith

