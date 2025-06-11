These are the top-rated pizza places in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: OtherThese are the top-rated pizza places in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other
These are the top-rated pizza places in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other

Google Reviews 19 top-rated Mansfield and Ashfield pizza places

By John Smith
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST
When it comes to us all enjoying a Saturday night takeaway, many of us like to go Italian and order our favourite pizzas.

And not just takeaway either – we all like our Italian restaurants too and even when eating out, the lure of the pizza is still the choice for many.

We’ve searched on Google Reviews to find out which pizza places scored highest with you when it comes to want that slice of Italy.

Here, in no particular order, are 19 pizza places from across Mansfield and Ashfield rated 4.5 or higher on Google Reviews.

Ciao Bella, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews.

1. Ciao Bella, Mansfield

Ciao Bella, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Moda, on Annesley Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews

2. Moda, Hucknall

Moda, on Annesley Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews Photo: Google

Crave, on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a Google Review rating of 4.7

3. Crave, Mansfield

Crave, on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a Google Review rating of 4.7 Photo: Google

Bella Italia, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a rating of 4.6

4. Bella Italia, Mansfield

Bella Italia, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a rating of 4.6 Photo: Google

