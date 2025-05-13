Where are the favourite doughnut outlets in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall, according to Google Reviews?placeholder image
Google Reviews' 16 best places Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby & Hucknall for doughnuts

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:31 BST
This weekend sees the start of National Doughnut Week.

And if there’s one sweet treat we all love, it’s doughnuts.

Whether they’re with jam, chocolate, icing or something more unique to you, we love them as a nation.

And we like them at all times, from coffee time, to tea time, as a lunchtime treat in the office or something to look forward to at the end of the day, there is no bad time for a doughnut in many people’s books.

And in Mansfield and Ashfield, there are no shortage of outlets to satisfy your doughnut cravings.

Here – in no particular order – are 16 outlets across Mansfield, Sutton, Hucknall and Kirkby that doughnut fans have given ratings of 4.5 stars or higher on Google Reviews.

Old Mill Bakery, on Market Place, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a Google Reviews rating of 4.6

1. Old Mill Bakery, Mansfield Woodhouse

Old Mill Bakery, on Market Place, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a Google Reviews rating of 4.6 Photo: Google

Bakers Shop Cafe, on Maun Close, Mansfield, is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews.

2. Bakers Shop Cafe, Mansfield

Bakers Shop Cafe, on Maun Close, Mansfield, is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

Casey's Coffee Bar, on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a rating of 4.6

3. Casey's Coffee Bar, Mansfield

Casey's Coffee Bar, on White Hart Street, Mansfield, has a rating of 4.6 Photo: Google

Grandma's Bakery, on High Street, Market Warsop, has a Google Reviews rating of 4.9

4. Grandma's Bakery, Market Warsop

Grandma's Bakery, on High Street, Market Warsop, has a Google Reviews rating of 4.9 Photo: Google

