Good rating for Edwinstowe pub as food hygiene inspectors visit sites across Mansfield and Ashfield

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero through to five.

An Ashfield children’s centre and Mansfield cinema are among those to get top marks, with a new four rating for an Edwinstowe pub.

Two Mansfield takeaways previously rated zero have now improved their score following follow-up inspections, while one Mansfield pub was only rated two, meaning some improvement is necessary.

Possible ratings are: five – hygiene standards are very good; four – hygiene standards are good; three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; two – some improvement is necessary; one – major improvement is necessary; and zero – urgent improvement is required.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. The Widow Frost, Leeming Street, Mansfield The JD Wetherspoon rating was awarded a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 11. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Pizza Box, Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield The takeaway was awarded a score of four, good, on January 5, having previously been rated zero, meaning urgent improvement is required, on December 2. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Chunky Chick-Inn, Littleworth, Mansfield The Chunky Chick-Inn was given an improved rating of three, satisfactory, after inspection on December 16, having been rated zero, meaning urgent improvement is required, on November 8. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Titchfield Tea House, Titchfield Park, Nottingham Road, Mansfield Titchfield Tea House was awarded a five-out-of-five rating, following an assessment by food hygiene inspectors on January 7. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales