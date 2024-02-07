News you can trust since 1952
From margherita to meat feast – Here are nine of the best pizzerias in Mansfield according to Chad readers

As February 9 marks National Pizza Day – we asked readers for their recommendations for the best pizzeria in Mansfield.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT

Here are nine recommendations for the best pizzerias in Mansfield – according to Chad readers.

This list is not ordered (and by no means exhaustive).

We have selected nine places as suggested on your Chad Facebook page at www.fb.com/mansfieldchad

The Tap Haus - Bar & Kitchen was a popular suggestion for Chad readers. Located at 219 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield.

1. The Tap Haus - Bar & Kitchen

The Tap Haus - Bar & Kitchen was a popular suggestion for Chad readers. Located at 219 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield. Photo: The Tap Haus - Bar & Kitchen

Ciao Bella, located at Cattle Market House, off Nottingham Road, was highly suggested as a great place for pizza.

2. Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella, located at Cattle Market House, off Nottingham Road, was highly suggested as a great place for pizza. Photo: Ciao Bella

The Pizza Boy, 12 Brown Avenue , Mansfield Woodhouse, was another highly suggested business for the 'perfect' pizza.

3. The Pizza Boy

The Pizza Boy, 12 Brown Avenue , Mansfield Woodhouse, was another highly suggested business for the 'perfect' pizza. Photo: The Pizza Boy Facebook

Britalia Mansfield was recommended for its pizzas. Britaila brings you traditional Italian food with a modern twist, located on Leeming Street, Mansfield.

4. Britalia Mansfield

Britalia Mansfield was recommended for its pizzas. Britaila brings you traditional Italian food with a modern twist, located on Leeming Street, Mansfield. Photo: Britalia Mansfield Facebook

