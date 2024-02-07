From margherita to meat feast – Here are nine of the best pizzerias in Mansfield according to Chad readers

Here are nine recommendations for the best pizzerias in Mansfield – according to Chad readers.
This list is not ordered (and by no means exhaustive).
1. The Tap Haus - Bar & Kitchen
The Tap Haus - Bar & Kitchen was a popular suggestion for Chad readers. Located at 219 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield. Photo: The Tap Haus - Bar & Kitchen
2. Ciao Bella
Ciao Bella, located at Cattle Market House, off Nottingham Road, was highly suggested as a great place for pizza. Photo: Ciao Bella
3. The Pizza Boy
The Pizza Boy, 12 Brown Avenue , Mansfield Woodhouse, was another highly suggested business for the 'perfect' pizza. Photo: The Pizza Boy Facebook
4. Britalia Mansfield
Britalia Mansfield was recommended for its pizzas. Britaila brings you traditional Italian food with a modern twist, located on Leeming Street, Mansfield. Photo: Britalia Mansfield Facebook