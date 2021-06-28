Free panini for Chad readers at Wilko Mansfield

Chad has teamed up with Wilko in Mansfield to offer readers a fabulous buy one, get one free offer at the Clumber Street store’s cafe.

Buy a panini and get another completely free of charge - see terms and conditions.

Mansfield’s Wilko café is suitable for all the family and represents excellent value for money with quick and efficient service, friendly staff and a menu to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free panini for every Chad reader at Wilko.

The menu consists of a range of hot and cold drinks, fresh homemade sandwiches, hot paninis, healthy salads and a variety of traditional hot food.

And if it is something sweet you are looking for, there is a fabulous range of cakes, pastries and homemade scones.

And after you have sampled the delicious food why not take a browse around the store?

From practical products that make life a little easier to stylish home accessories and innovative designs, the company is committed to bringing you the best possible range of Wilko products.

Free panini for every Chad reader at Wilko.

A spokesman said: “As a family-run business, we know what it takes to keep a busy home running smoothly. We get what it means to make the most of family life and understand the things that matter.

“We also know how important it is to have prices you can rely on. That’s why, both in store and at wilko.com, we go out of our way to constantly bring you the best possible prices.

“And as well as this, we bring you the best deals and promotions on the products you need, when you need them.”

Wilko is open from Mondays to Saturdays, between 8,30am-5.30pm, and Sundays, from 10am-4pm.

The voucher is valid after 11.30am from Wednesday, June 30 until Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Make sure you buy this Wednesday’s Chad to get your coupon.

Terms & Conditions:

Buy one get one free applies to paninis only available from 11.30am. Chips not included. Voucher valid until Thursday, July 15 2021.

One voucher per person, not to be used in conjunction with any other offer or voucher.

No damaged, defaced or photocopied vouchers accepted.