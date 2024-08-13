Students across the country have been revising hard for their A Level exams, and will finally find out the results of their exams on Thursday, August 15.
To celebrate the hard work students have put into furthering their education, food and drink establishments across the UK are offering free meals to those students.
Here is a list of places where students can claim free food or drink on A Level results day.
1. Bird & Blend Tea Co
Vegan tea shop Bird & Blend Co is offering a free cup of tea to A Level students on Thursday, August 15 between the hours of 11am and 5pm. To redeem the free drink from Bird & Blend Co’s summer menu, present your A Level results and Student ID. | Snowball PR
2. Wagamama
Asian food restaurant Wagamama will be giving away a free side and a drink to A Levels students to celebrate results day. To claim, students must sign up to Wagamama’s loyalty programme Soul Club and show their results at the restaurant. | William - stock.adobe.com
3. Nando's
Nando’s is offering a free ¼ chicken or starter to students who spend £7 or more at the restaurants on Results Day. To redeem the free meal, students must show their student ID and results. The offer is available to both A Level and GCSE students. | Jackie Davies - stock.adobe.com
4. Frankie & Benny’s
Frankie & Benny’s will be giving away free pizzas to A Level, SQA Highers and GCSE students on their respective results days. The pizzas available to choose from include Margarita or Pepperoni, with the purchase of a large post-mix soft drink. To redeem, students must tell the server when ordering. However, only 50 pizzas are available at each participating restaurant so you’ll need to get there fast! | Macus - stock.adobe.com
