Four-out-of-five food hygiene rating for Warsop pub - but only two for Mansfield takeaway

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visiting cafés, bars and takeaways across Mansfield and Ashfield.

By Joanna Morris
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:38 am

A raft of new food hygiene ratings have been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

Newly published ratings include four out of five, meaning good, for The Black Market, High Street, Warsop, following a visit on September 17.

It means that of Mansfield' s 84 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 61 have ‘very good’ ratings of five, while none have zero ratings, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Food hygiene ratings are usually displayed in windows.

Inspectors also visited Papillion Pizza & Kebab, on Newgate Lane, Mansfield, the same day, but only awarded it a two rating, meaning improvement necessary.

It means that of Mansfield's 91 rated takeaways, 37 have ‘very good’ ratings of five. None have zero ratings.

Snowflakes Desserts, on St John Street, Mansfield, has been also been rated four, it has been confirmed, following an inspection on October 21, 2020.

A one rating means major improvement necessary, while three is generally satisfactory.

Papillon Pizza & Kebab, on Newgate Lane, Mansfield, was told improvement was needed to its food hygiene practices.

Read More

Read More
Warning issued to Mansfield and Ashfield residents after WhatsApp scam texts

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

MansfieldWarsopAshfieldInspectorsChad