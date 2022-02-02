The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero through to five.

Possible ratings are: five – hygiene standards are very good; four – hygiene standards are good; three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; two – some improvement is necessary; one – major improvement is necessary; and zero – urgent improvement is required.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. The Swan, Church Street, Mansfield town centre The Swan was handed a five rating on January 18. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Oak Tree, Southwell Road West, Mansfield The pub was awarded a five rating on January 13. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. The Royal Oak, High Street, Edwinstowe The pub earned a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating after inspectors visited on January 20. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Holocaust Centre, Beth Shalom, Acre Edge Road, Laxton The nationally recognised centre was given a five rating following assessment on January 26. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales