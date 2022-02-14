Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit new batch of Mansfield and Ashfield venues

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero through to five.

Possible ratings are: five – hygiene standards are very good; four – hygiene standards are good; three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; two – some improvement is necessary; one – major improvement is necessary; and zero – urgent improvement is required.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. Ruby, Mansfield Road, Sutton The Chinese takeaway was awarded a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant, Handley Arcade, Mansfield Blue Chilli was given a three, generally satisfactory, rating, after assessment on January 5. It means that, as of February 10, 81 out of Mansfield's 121 restaurants, cafes and canteens have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Paddy Fields, Whinney Lane, Ollerton Paddy Fields Restaurant was given three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Lifespring Centre at Global Community Connect, Lifespring Centre, Sherwood Drive, Ollerton The Lifespring Centre was awarded a top, five rating after inspection on February 1. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales