Restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways across the area have been given new food hygiene ratings.

Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit more Mansfield and Ashfield venues

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 6:33 pm

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although one was rated one, meaning major improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include two, some improvement is necessary, three, satisfactory and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. KFC, Nottingham Road, Mansfield

KFC was awarded a four, good, rating, after assessment on October 12.

Photo: Google Maps

