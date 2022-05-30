Food hygiene inspectors rate string of venues around Mansfield - including theme park and holiday park

Food hygiene inspectors regularly visit venues before awarding them ratings from zero to five.
A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.”
Ratings available include:
Five – hygiene standards are very good;
Four – hygiene standards are good;
Three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;
Two – some improvement is necessary;
One – major improvement is necessary;
Zero – urgent improvement is required.
Thankfully, the majority secured five ratings in the latest round of inspections of venues near Mansfield, with none scoring zero.