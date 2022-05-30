Food hygiene inspectors rate string of venues around Mansfield - including theme park and holiday park

Monday, 30th May 2022, 6:00 am

Food hygiene inspectors regularly visit venues before awarding them ratings from zero to five.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.”

Ratings available include:

Five – hygiene standards are very good;

Four – hygiene standards are good;

Three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

Two – some improvement is necessary;

One – major improvement is necessary;

Zero – urgent improvement is required.

Thankfully, the majority secured five ratings in the latest round of inspections of venues near Mansfield, with none scoring zero.

Tesco, Edison Rise, Ollerton Tesco Family Dining was given a five rating after assessment on May 11.

Community Centre at Burton Court, Scarborough Road, Bilsthorpe The centre was awarded a five rating after assessment on April 26.

The Carpenters Arms, Retford Road, Walesby The venue secured a five rating on May 10.

Sister Snacks, Forest Road, Ollerton Sister Snacks was awarded a top, five rating on May 11.