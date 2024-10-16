FLIGHT PUB: The top 13 Mansfield and Ashfield venues with dartboards

By Kate Mason
Published 16th Oct 2024, 09:47 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 14:30 BST
It’s a British institution – a pint and a game of darts – so we’ve found the best Mansfield and Ashfield pubs where you can enjoy throwing some arrows with friends.

When it comes to the Mansfield areas punters have hit the bullseye when it comes to places to play darts with plenty of options on offer.

Here we have rounded up a selection of the best places to play darts.

Check individual venues websites for opening hours.

1. Darts

Check out some of the best places to play darts in and around Mansfield. Photo: Submit

Enjoy a game of darts with friends at this popular establishment that also shows sports and has a pool table

2. The Ladybrook, Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield

Enjoy a game of darts with friends at this popular establishment that also shows sports and has a pool table Photo: Google

A great spot to meet friends. The pub also boasts a packed calendar of events and themed nights throughout the year. See https://www.craftunionpubs.com/angel-inn-mansfield/blog for more information

3. The Angel Inn, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

A great spot to meet friends. The pub also boasts a packed calendar of events and themed nights throughout the year. See https://www.craftunionpubs.com/angel-inn-mansfield/blog for more information Photo: Google

This family run traditional community pub is the perfect place to enjoy a game of darts and sample the selection of real ales.

4. The Greyhound, High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

This family run traditional community pub is the perfect place to enjoy a game of darts and sample the selection of real ales. Photo: Google