National Fish and Chip Awards 2025: The best chippies across the UK named
- The National Fish and Chip Awards have named the best spots in the UK
- The awards highlighted the excellence of the industry
- The ceremony was hosted by television presenter Matt Baker
The National Fish & Chip Awards has named the best fish and chips shops across the UK, as they crown the winners of the prestigious awards.
The awards, which is now in its 37th year, celebrates and highlights the best of the fish and chip industry across the country.
To determine the winners, The National Fish & Chip Awards considered food quality, customer service, sustainability and many other factors.
In the ceremony which was hosted by television presenter Matt Baker, winners were announced across 15 categories which included; Takeaway of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Supplier of the Year and more.
Here is every winner of The National Fish and Chip Awards 2025.
Takeaway of the Year
Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington, County Durham
Restaurant of the Year
Bells Fish & Chips, Framwellgate Moor, Durham, County Durham
Field to Frier
Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven, Scotland
Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year
Glen Morrison from Garioch Fish Bar, Iverurie, Scotland
Newcome of the Year
Mackerel Sky, Stamford Bridge, Yorkshire
Employee of the Year
Georgia Lye from Seafare Guildford, Surrey
Mobile Operator of the Year
County Fried, Blackburn, Lancashire
Environment and Sustainable Business
Finney’s Benllech, Anglesey, Wales
Training and Development
Taylors, Stockport, Greater Manchester
Digital Marketing
Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham, Norfolk
Quality Accreditation Champion
The Scrap Box, York, Yorkshire
Community Engagement
Brockley’s Rock, Brockley, London
International Fish and Chip Operator
Fez & Cip, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei
Supplier of the Year
Dennis Crooks Fish Merchants
Outstanding Achievement
Paul Williams - KFE Ltd
For more information on The National Fish & Chip Awards, please visit its website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.