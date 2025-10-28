Alcohol - The 10 most popular alcohol brands in the UK, as ranked by YouGov

FIRST LOOK: Mansfield pub reopens after six figure investment

By Kate Mason
Published 28th Oct 2025, 09:00 GMT
The Talbot Inn has officially reopened its doors to the public following a six-figure investment and here is a sneak peek.

Doors to the Talbot Inn in Nottingham Road are open again following a six-figure investment to give the much-loved pub a fresh look and feel with a host of exciting live entertainment planned for customers to enjoy.

The Greene King pub has benefitted from works to the inside and out and offers a wide range of food and drinks as well as premium TV sports and an exciting programme of live music.

Thanks to an upgraded bar area ensuring quicker speed of service, new furniture and lighting, the Talbot Inn has a warm and welcoming atmosphere for customers. Outside, new lighting and garden furniture boosts kerb appeal and elevates the pub’s alfresco dining and drinking areas.

Following the reopening on October 24 Laura Murphy, general manager at the Talbot Inn said: “We are so happy to be back open following a six-figure refurbishment, and it’s been wonderful to see the refreshed Talbot buzzing again with regulars and new faces enjoying all we have to offer.

“We are here for the everyday catch-ups and special occasions, and there is a brilliant atmosphere on matchdays when we show live fixtures from TNT Sports and Sky Sports. If you can’t be at the stadium in person, cheer on your teams here, have a game of darts or enjoy the host of live music entertainment which we have planned. Come in and see us as there’s plenty going on.”

For bookings, opening times, offers and more information, click here

Doors to the Talbot Inn in Mansfield are open again following a six-figure investment

1. New look

Doors to the Talbot Inn in Mansfield are open again following a six-figure investment Photo: Greene King

Located on Nottingham Road, the Greene King pub has benefitted from works to the inside and out

2. Face lift

Located on Nottingham Road, the Greene King pub has benefitted from works to the inside and out Photo: Greene King

For bookings, opening times, offers and more information, please visit the Talbot Inn's website.

3. Kerb appeal

For bookings, opening times, offers and more information, please visit the Talbot Inn's website. Photo: Greene King

Thanks to an upgraded bar area ensuring quicker speed of service, new furniture and lighting, the Talbot Inn has a warm and welcoming atmosphere for customers.

4. Happy hour

Thanks to an upgraded bar area ensuring quicker speed of service, new furniture and lighting, the Talbot Inn has a warm and welcoming atmosphere for customers. Photo: Greene King

