Doors to the Talbot Inn in Nottingham Road are open again following a six-figure investment to give the much-loved pub a fresh look and feel with a host of exciting live entertainment planned for customers to enjoy.

The Greene King pub has benefitted from works to the inside and out and offers a wide range of food and drinks as well as premium TV sports and an exciting programme of live music.

Thanks to an upgraded bar area ensuring quicker speed of service, new furniture and lighting, the Talbot Inn has a warm and welcoming atmosphere for customers. Outside, new lighting and garden furniture boosts kerb appeal and elevates the pub’s alfresco dining and drinking areas.

Following the reopening on October 24 Laura Murphy, general manager at the Talbot Inn said: “We are so happy to be back open following a six-figure refurbishment, and it’s been wonderful to see the refreshed Talbot buzzing again with regulars and new faces enjoying all we have to offer.

“We are here for the everyday catch-ups and special occasions, and there is a brilliant atmosphere on matchdays when we show live fixtures from TNT Sports and Sky Sports. If you can’t be at the stadium in person, cheer on your teams here, have a game of darts or enjoy the host of live music entertainment which we have planned. Come in and see us as there’s plenty going on.”

New look Doors to the Talbot Inn in Mansfield are open again following a six-figure investment

Face lift Located on Nottingham Road, the Greene King pub has benefitted from works to the inside and out

Kerb appeal