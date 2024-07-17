Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We totally forgot these existed 😮

Parents have asked Walkers to bring back a ‘less messy’ version of Wotsits

Mild Cheese Wotsits were launched in 2004 before being discontinued

Walkers has responded to the demands of crisp-lovers

Walkers has issued a statement after parents demanded the return of a “calming” crisp flavour.

The legendary crisp brand responded to a parent who took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to ask the brand to bring back the less cheesy Wotsits flavour, Mild Cheese Wotsits.

The parent wrote: “Could you bring less cheesy Wotsits back please?

"Myself and my autistic children can't cope with the extra cheesy version and I can't find the original ones anywhere," they continued.

"These were our go to 'calming snack'. Crunching calms us!"

Wotsits is a popular brand of crisps produced by Walkers, which is cheese-flavoured corn puffs with a light texture.

Walkers launched Mild Cheese Wotsits in 2004, which were a version of the crisps which were paler in colour, and described by customers as “less messy”.

However, to the dismay of Wotsit-fans, the Mild Cheese Wotsits were discontinued.

In response to the parent who asked for their return, Walker issued a statement which read: "Our Mild Cheese Wotsits were discontinued many years ago, but we'll bear your suggestion in mind!"

It’s not the first time that the Mild Cheese Wotsits have been discussed by Walkers fans across the UK, as parents on Mumsnet chatted about the discontinued flavour.

One person wrote: "Does anybody remember the Mild Cheese Wotsits? They used to come in a white bag. My friend and I can't find any evidence of them existing.”

The post gathered a few replies from parents, with one person writing: "Yes I remember them as I gave them to dd (darling daughter) when she was a toddler as they were less messy than normal ones. They were a much paler colour so didn't stain clothes.”

Another person actually messaged Walkers on Instagram to find out more about the crisp flavour, writing to the brand: "Hi I need a debate settling please. I can remember you brought out Wotsits without the colouring, they were in a white or cream package but no one else can! Please tell me I'm not crazy.”

Walkers replied: "Hi Mel, we don't think you're going crazy. We used to make Wotsits 'Mild Cheese' flavour in cream/off white packaging back in 2004 but they were delisted a year later. I think it goes to prove you have a good memory.”

Many parents and crisp-fans across the country have demanded Walkers return the flavour to the shelves.

Do you have a favourite crisp flavour that has been discontinued? Let us know in the comment section below 👇