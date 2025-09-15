Mansfield and Ashfield eateries have been given new Food Hygiene Ratings.placeholder image
Eateries around Mansfield and Ashfield receive their Food Hygiene ratings – including those with only one-star

By Tracy Smith
Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:36 BST
At least one Mansfield takeaway has been handed a one-star Food Hygiene Rating in the latest reports from watchdogs.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is a list of these Mansfield and Ashfield food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

Rated 5-star: China Chef at Harrop White Road, Mansfield, rated on August 7.

Photo: Submitted

Pizza Hut on Albert Street, Mansfield, was given five-stars in the Food Hygiene scores rated on July 25.

Photo: Submitted

The Garrison at Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five-star on August 29 by the Food Standards Agency.

Photo: Submitted

China Red, on Coxs Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, received a one-star Food Hygiene Rating after an assessment on August 6.

Photo: Submitted

