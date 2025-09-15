Eateries around Mansfield and Ashfield receive their Food Hygiene ratings – including those with only one-star

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is a list of these Mansfield and Ashfield food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

Food Hygiene Rated 5-star: China Chef at Harrop White Road, Mansfield, rated on August 7.

Food Hygiene Pizza Hut on Albert Street, Mansfield, was given five-stars in the Food Hygiene scores rated on July 25.

Food Hygiene The Garrison at Leeming Street, Mansfield, was rated five-star on August 29 by the Food Standards Agency.