Council gives green light to plans for new burger unit in Shirebrook
Bolsover Council has granted permission for a burger unit at the First Choice Aggregates builders’ merchants on Portland Drive, Shirebrook, to the south of the Shirebrook Fire and Police Station.
The planning application, seeking permission for the scheme, stated the unit, constructed from a metal container, will create two full-time jobs.
It will open Mondays-Fridays, from 8am-3pm, and Saturdays, from 8am-1pm. It is not expected to open on Sundays or Bank Holidays.
The proposals said there will be no impact on the 14 parking spaces on the site, and no changes to vehicle and pedestrian access either to or from the public highway.
No objections to the plans were raised by the North East Derbyshire and Bolsover councils joint environmental health service.