COSY PUBS: 9 of the best Mansfield and Ashfield pubs with real fires to warm you up this autumn

2 . The Swan, Church Street, Mansfield

The Swan, is a former historic coaching inn that dates back to the 1500's and offers customers a warm welcome. Visit for a hearty breakfast, pop by on your lunch break or come and enjoy dinner. The pub has a 4 star Tripadvisor review, one review said: "I always go here because it's such a lovely and friendly place to go and the staff are so kind and helpful and they will always have a laugh with their customers." Photo: Google Maps