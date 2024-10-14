COSY PUBS: 9 of the best Mansfield and Ashfield pubs with real fires to warm you up this autumn

Thankfully there’s no shortage of pubs in the area where a roaring fire awaits you to shelter from the cool, crisp weather and enjoy a tipple of two with friends.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best pubs to visit with working fireplaces to help keep the chill away.
You're guaranteed a warm welcome in every sense of the phrase at these popular pubs, many of which also boast fabulous views, amazing homemade food and a great selection of real ales and other drinks.
Whether you want somewhere to warm up after a spot of shopping, or a cosy spot to relax after a bracing walk or bike ride, we’ve got you covered.
Many of these places are child-friendly and also welcome dogs, and they come highly recommended with excellent ratings from hundreds of Google reviews.
2. The Swan, Church Street, Mansfield
The Swan, is a former historic coaching inn that dates back to the 1500's and offers customers a warm welcome. Visit for a hearty breakfast, pop by on your lunch break or come and enjoy dinner. The pub has a 4 star Tripadvisor review, one review said: "I always go here because it's such a lovely and friendly place to go and the staff are so kind and helpful and they will always have a laugh with their customers." Photo: Google Maps
3. The Talbot Inn, Nottingham Road, Mansfield
This cosy pub offers comfort food meal deals and sports on TV in a traditional local with dark-wood interiors. The pub has a 4 star review on Tripadvisor, one review said: "I was there for the football with my mates and got great service by the bar staff and great overall environment." Photo: submitted
4. The White Swan, Meden Square, Pleasley
The White Swan is a traditional sandstone pub situated on the village green, just minutes from the beautiful Pleasley Vale and Pleasley pit nature reserve. Enjoy a cosy drink or meal. The pub has a 5 star Tripadvisor review, one review said: "Great food, great for family get togerthers or walkers. Customer service was excellent and very assessible for those with wheel chair users or kids." Photo: S Burton