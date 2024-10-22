Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are so excited to try the newbies on the menu ☕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa Coffee has revealed its Christmas range featuring drinks, food and gifts

Brand-new additions and returning favourites will feature on the festive menu

Costa Club members will receive early access to select drinks

Costa Coffee has announced its full Christmas range, which will be available from Thursday November 7, 2024, featuring a menu of festive favourites and brand-new additions.

To celebrate the festive season, Costa Coffee has revealed what will feature on its Christmas menu for 2024, which includes hot drinks, savoury snacks, sweet treats, festive gifts and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costa Coffee will be launching the brand-new Caramel Nutcracker drinks, which will be available as a latte in hot or iced as well as a hot chocolate.

Another brand-new addition to the drinks range is the Festive Spice Latte, which is made with Festive Spice syrup. The syrup will also be available to add to other drinks, and is suitable for vegans.

Costa Coffee unveils Christmas range - including festive ornaments and delicious drinks (Photo: Costa Coffee) | Costa Coffee unveils Christmas range - including festive ornaments and delicious drinks

Fan-favourites will be returning to the menu including the beloved Gingerbread and Cream Latte, which has also been launched as an iced coffee for the first time.

Other returning drinks include the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate, Black Forest Hot Chocolate and the Black Forest Frappe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wanting to enjoy Costa Coffee’s Christmas drinks at home, the coffeehouse are also bringing back its limited edition Barista Creations Gingerbread Latte Mixes Sachets.

But it's not just drinks to look forward to, as Costa Coffee are also launching brand-new and returning sweet and savoury snacks.

The Brie & Cranberry Toastie is the new addition to the already impressive savoury food menu which also includes the Pigs & Blankets Toastie, Turkey & Trimmings Toastie, Turkey Feast Sandwich, Brie, Bacon and Chilli Jam Panini and the Hog Roast Toastie.

For those with a sweet-tooth, Costa Coffee has released the brand-new Chocolate and Caramel Nutcracker Cake , the Berry Red Velvet Mini Loaf and the Iced Gingerbread Snowman Biscuit. The beloved Festive Bakewell Tart will make a triumphant return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costa Coffee has teamed up with BOSH! To launch two vegan-friendly treats, the Billionaires Slice and the Winter Berry Crumble.

The coffeehouse has also launched a brand-new gifting range which is packed with plenty of merchandise for the Costa Coffee fan in your life.

Gifts include festive takeaway cups, a santa-themed ceramic mug, tree decorations, and keyrings.

While the Christmas menu at Costa Coffee will be available from Thursday November 7, Costa Club members will receive exclusive early access to the Black Forest drinks from Thursday October 24.