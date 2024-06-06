COSORI 5L Rice Cooker provides a versatile and affordable solution for efficient cooking.

Vesync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, the number one air fryer brand in the USA that promotes nutritious, healthy living, has launched its newest appliance in the UK, the COSORI 5L Rice Cooker.

The first ever rice cooker made by COSORI, it is an affordable and efficient kitchen appliance with a modern thoughtful design that has the best technology at a great value. The COSORI 5L Rice Cooker is available to buy from Amazon UK with an RRP of £119.99. It also currently has a £25 off voucher available, making it just £94.99.

The 5L Rice Cooker can make delicious rice with just the touch of the button. A kitchen staple, it helps larger households to create healthy, quality meals for their families with ease.

Featuring 17 functions, it allows all types of rice to be cooked to the perfect texture. Simply choose from different types of rice and texture options with 3 types of white rice, 3 types of brown rice, 3 types of other grains and functions such as Slow Cook, Steam, Sauté, Soup, Jam/Sauce, Cake, Keep Warm, Delay Timer and Quick Rice available.

Thanks to its precise 7-step cooking process, rice will always be cooked evenly every time for the perfect meal. With a large 1.8L capacity, it is possible to cook enough rice for the whole family.

Additionally, similarly to more expensive models on the market, the COSORI 5L Rice Cooker includes a Fuzzy Logic Microcomputer which allows it to make proper adjustments to cooking time and temperature, resulting in perfect rice every time.

Simple to use, the cooker has a guided LED display that provides an easy walk-through of the cooking process. The clear measurement marks make it easy to measure the perfect amount of water and the alert tone notifies when the rice is ready. When finished cooking, the Rice Cooker also features easy to remove stainless steel accessories that are dishwasher safe and nest neatly inside the rice cooker so the clean-up process is quick and it stays neat on kitchen surfaces.

"The COSORI 5L Rice Cooker is the first of our multi-cookers to launch this year and we are thrilled to introduce this appliance at an affordable price-point when compared to other high-end models on the market," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "As we strive to offer intuitive kitchenware, fresh tech, we are so happy to provide our customers with a high performing, smart appliance with impeccable results at every cook for under £100 that does more than the average rice cooker."

The COSORI 5L Rice Cooker is available to buy from Amazon UK with an RRP of £119.99.