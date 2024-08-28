Burger King launches the perfect snacking feast for the warm weather

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:38 BST
Burger King® UK has announced today that the new Picky Bits Box is now available to purchase via delivery.

The ‘Picky Bits’ dinner is a staple summertime meal in the eyes of Brits, and with Burger King® UK’s new Picky Bits box, it will be even easier to graze a tasty selection of foods during the last days of the hot weather – whether that’s at a picnic in the park, garden party or no fuss meal that caters for all tastebuds.

Available on delivery for £6.99, the Picky Bits Box is packed full of Burger King® UK fan favourites.

Burger King launches the perfect snacking feast for the warm weather.

Included within the box are 5 gooey Chilli Cheese Bites, 5 crispy-coated Chicken Nuggets, 5 mouth-watering Onion Rings, and the box wouldn’t be complete without the iconic 5 Doritos Tangy Cheese Chicken Fries.

