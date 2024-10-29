BEST BURGERS: Meat your heart out at 11 of the best burger joints in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 21:25 BST
Sink your teeth into this - a run down of the best places to pick up a succulent burger that is sure to hit the spot.

From traditional cheeseburgers to southern fried treats and delicious sides – you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Please check individual venue websites for opening hours and menu details.

Sink your teeth into these burger joints

1. Best burger

Sink your teeth into these burger joints Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Sample a wide range of home made smash burgers at the The Red Bar & Grill

2. The Red Bar & Grill, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield.

Sample a wide range of home made smash burgers at the The Red Bar & Grill Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This timeless pub on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, offers a cosy place to relax and enjoy a burger and a drink

3. Widecombe Fair, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield

This timeless pub on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, offers a cosy place to relax and enjoy a burger and a drink Photo: m

Photo Sales
Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant offers a varied selection of gourmet burgers from traditional to Korean inspired offerings.

4. Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant, 62 Leeming Street, Mansfield.

Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant offers a varied selection of gourmet burgers from traditional to Korean inspired offerings. Photo: Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice