From traditional cheeseburgers to southern fried treats and delicious sides – you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Please check individual venue websites for opening hours and menu details.
1. Best burger
Sink your teeth into these burger joints Photo: Submit
2. The Red Bar & Grill, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield.
Sample a wide range of home made smash burgers at the The Red Bar & Grill Photo: Google
3. Widecombe Fair, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield
This timeless pub on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, offers a cosy place to relax and enjoy a burger and a drink Photo: m
4. Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant, 62 Leeming Street, Mansfield.
Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant offers a varied selection of gourmet burgers from traditional to Korean inspired offerings. Photo: Andwhynot Bar & Restaurant