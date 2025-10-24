Beefeater and Brewers Fayre introduce new autumn menus at its UK pubs

Eating out giants Beefeater and Brewers Fayre are introducing new menus at their venues across the UK this autumn and winter.

This season, Beefeater is firing up the grill with its new Autumn/Winter menu featuring a line-up of seasonal, flavour packed dishes designed to bring friends and families together.

Starters set the tone with the arrival of Loaded Signature Flatbreads, freshly baked and finished with toppings such as garlic, mozzarella and cheddar; green pesto with fresh tomatoes and Grana Padano; and harissa red pepper and feta; and the ’74 Double-Crunch Chicken Wings, seasoned with a signature spice blend and smothered with honey and sriracha; mango, peach and habanero; or garlic butter and Grana Padano.

The main event is where Beefeater’s knowledge and skill on the grill truly shines.

Using high quality ingredients, take your pick from new additions including the Hoisin ’74 Pork Rib Stack, and the ’74 Surf & Turf Burger; a 4oz Beefeater signature recipe beef patty made from a mix of short rib, chuck, flank and bone marrow, topped with double crunch prawns, Monterey Jack cheese and spicy mayo.

The new Beefeater Sharing Feast for two is piled high with a BBQ bone-in beef short rib, 8oz sirloin steak, BBQ crispy beef, loaded garlic, mozzarella & cheddar signature flatbread, beer-battered onion rings, ‘74 seasoned potato wedges, flat mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, rocket & tomato salad and a choice of sauces for the table.

Beefeater’s steaks remain as a signature grill staple, from fillet to rump, all sourced from British and Irish farms and matured for 30 days to lock in flavour and tenderness, whilst other dishes fresh from the grill include the Pesto Sea Bass Fillet with crushed roasted potatoes & grilled asparagus; and the chargrilled Halloumi Skewer with a fresh Greek salad.

Diners looking to satisfy their sweet tooth will not be disappointed, as the change of seasons makes way for Beefeater’s new Apple & Blackberry Crumble Sundae, and the warming Bread & Butter Pudding with Chocolate Orange.

When it comes to a roast, Sundays couldn’t be better with a choice of sirloin of beef gammon, or vegetarian roast, each served with all the trimmings and optional bottomless extras of crispy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and gravy.

With great value always on the table, Beefeater continues to offer its weekday wins, with its mains under £8 menu (weekdays noon – 5pm) and unlimited breakfasts for just £10.99 per adult diner, plus kids eat free!

At Beefeater, little foodies have their very own menu, packed with tasty dishes made just for them. For smaller tums, there’s a Ten-Veg Tomato Pasta bursting with goodness and providing 2 of their 5 a day. For those with bigger appetites our bigger tums menu includes a fresh from the grill 4oz Rump Steak with skin-on chips. Every main comes with two yummy sides so no plates leave the table without at least 2 of their 5 a day. Plus, for every 2-course meal sold from kid’s menus, Beefeater donate 20p charity partner Great Ormand Street Hospital.

Ready to welcome diners from near and far, Beefeater is the place to be this, Autumn. Find your nearest site at www.beefeater.co.uk.

Meanwhile, autumn arrives at Brewers Fayre with a new menu, £5 weekday feasts and Sunday Roasts.

Brewers Fayre, the nationwide family-friendly restaurant, is welcoming autumn with a brand-new menu packed full of hearty classics, flavours from around the globe, and unbeatable value.

From weekday mains at just £5 to the ever-popular Sunday carvery at £10.99*, there’s something for every appetite, every day of the week.

Known for traditional pub classics, tasty burgers and globally inspired dishes, satisfy hungry tums with new starters of Ricotta, Mascarpone & Tomato Ravioli, served with basil pesto or chunky tomato salsa; Vegetable Spring Rolls with honey sriracha; or for the daring, Chicken Wing Roulette with six crispy wings with a surprise mix of sauces and heat levels.

The new mains line-up introduces bold flavours from around the world.

Alongside pub favourites of Beef & Ale Pie and Chicken Tikka Curry, diners can now try Sweet & Sour Crunchy Prawns with rice; or Kickin’ Korean Topped Chips, loaded with crispy chicken and a spicy Korean sauce with red chilli and onions.

Burger fans can sink their teeth into fresh creations like The Cowboy, a towering stack of two 1/4lb steak patties, streaky bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy onions, jalapeños, gherkins and BBQ sauce. Or for a flavour-fusion, the Bombay Veggie combines a pumpkin and spinach burger with Asian crunchy slaw and a mango and tomato chutney.

New seasonal additions on Brewers Fayre’s dessert menu are designed to spark joy with autumnal sundaes of Apple & Blackberry Crumble Sundae and Cinnamon Bun & Caramel alongside a moreish Chocolate Fudge Cake with vanilla ice cream.

Sundays remain a highlight with the ever-popular carvery offering tender cuts of beef, gammon, or turkey, with all the trimmings, plus veggie and vegan options so no one misses out.

During the week, Brewers Fayre continues to deliver value with £5 mains (Monday-Friday, 12pm-6pm), with the option to add a starter or dessert for only £2.99 extra. Brewers Fayre: made for families, made for flavour, and now serving up seasonal favourites this autumn.

• Brewers Fayre Daytime Value menu is available: Monday- Friday, 12pm -6pm

• *The Sunday Carvery available: every Sunday 12pm-6pm (timings subject to availability)