BBQ SEASON: 13 of the best butchers in, or near, Mansfield, according to Google ratings

By Kate Mason
Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
The sun is shining so it’s time to dust off the barbecue, stoke the coals and serve up some top quality, locally soured meat to impress your family and friends.

Barbecue season is here so we’ve found some of the best butchers in and around Mansfield to pick up some choice cuts to sizzle and serve up in the sunshine.

From barbecue packs to top quality steaks you can find everything you’re looking for to throw a barbecue to remember – the only choice left to make is medium or rare?

Please check individual butchers for opening times.

Robert Bowring Mansfield on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, is a popular place to pick up barbecue supplies and has has a 4.7/5 rating based on 52 reviews.

1. Robert Bowring Mansfield

D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop n Penniment House Farm, Penniment Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 141 reviews and is known for its top quality produce.

2. D D & E Bates & Sons Farm Shop

Visit David Boot on West Gate, Mansfield if you're in the market for a top notch steak, burgers and bangers. David Boot has a 4.8/5 rating based on 38 reviews.

3. David Boot

Mike Maloney on Mansfield Road, Blidworth, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 27 reviews.

4. Mike Maloney

