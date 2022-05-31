Ashfield venues impress food hygiene inspectors in latest round of assessments

Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 6:00 am

Most of the venues – which range from McDonald’s and Greggs outlets to small takeaways and delis secured top, five-out-of-five ratings, with the lowest a ‘generally satisfactory’ rating of three for a Chinese takeaway.

Food hygiene inspectors regularly visit venues before awarding them ratings from zero to five.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.”

Ratings available are:

Five – hygiene standards are very good;

Four – hygiene standards are good;

Three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

Two – some improvement is necessary;

One – major improvement is necessary;

Zero – urgent improvement is required.

1. Subway, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby Subway secured a top, five rating on April 11.

2. Asda Cafe Eurest, Priestsic Road, Sutton The supermarket cafe secured a five rating after assessment on April 4.

3. Subway, Lakeside Point, Sutton Subway secured a top, five rating on April 1.

4. Chartwells, Sutton Community Academy, High Pavement, Sutton Chartwells secured a five rating on March 25.