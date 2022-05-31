Food hygiene inspectors have been busy assessing venues across Ashfield.

Ashfield venues impress food hygiene inspectors in latest round of assessments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Ashfield’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for almost all of them.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 6:00 am

Most of the venues – which range from McDonald’s and Greggs outlets to small takeaways and delis secured top, five-out-of-five ratings, with the lowest a ‘generally satisfactory’ rating of three for a Chinese takeaway.

Food hygiene inspectors regularly visit venues before awarding them ratings from zero to five.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.”

Ratings available are:

Five – hygiene standards are very good;

Four – hygiene standards are good;

Three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

Two – some improvement is necessary;

One – major improvement is necessary;

Zero – urgent improvement is required.

1. Subway, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby

Subway secured a top, five rating on April 11.

2. Asda Cafe Eurest, Priestsic Road, Sutton

The supermarket cafe secured a five rating after assessment on April 4.

3. Subway, Lakeside Point, Sutton

Subway secured a top, five rating on April 1.

4. Chartwells, Sutton Community Academy, High Pavement, Sutton

Chartwells secured a five rating on March 25.

