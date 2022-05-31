Ashfield venues impress food hygiene inspectors in latest round of assessments

Most of the venues – which range from McDonald’s and Greggs outlets to small takeaways and delis secured top, five-out-of-five ratings, with the lowest a ‘generally satisfactory’ rating of three for a Chinese takeaway.
Food hygiene inspectors regularly visit venues before awarding them ratings from zero to five.
A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.”
Ratings available are:
Five – hygiene standards are very good;
Four – hygiene standards are good;
Three – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;
Two – some improvement is necessary;
One – major improvement is necessary;
Zero – urgent improvement is required.