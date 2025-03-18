AFTERNOON TEA: 10 places to in and around Mansfield to treat your mum this Mother's Day

If you want to treat your mum to a scrumptious array of sandwiches, scones and cakes then we’ve got you covered with ten of the best places in and around the Mansfield area, according to customer reviews.
The venues are in no particular order and customers are advised to check individual venues for opening hours and details of how to book.
1. Afternoon tea time

2. Patchills Pantry, 5 The Patchills, Mansfield
Patchills Pantry, based in The Patchills, Mansfield, serves customers across the Mansfield area and has afternoon tea on the menu. The venue received a 4.8 star Google rating, one review read: "A lovely place. The friendly staff work really hard and the food is great - inexpensive, good value for money. I'm glad I paid this place a visit..." Photo: Patchills Pantry
3. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue, 2 Meden Square Pleasley
Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue is a five-star catering business in the heart of Pleasley Vale. A perfect place for a Mother's Day treat. The venue received a 4.9 star rating, one review read: "Heard about this place through talking to other local residents. Went for afternoon tea with a friend and it was lovely. It is decorated beautifully, service was brilliant and food was lovely. Would highly recommend! Will definitely be returning." Photo: Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room & Venue
4. Casey's coffee bar, White Hart Street, Mansfield
Casey's coffee bar is a firm favourite for afternoon tea with a 4.6 star rating on Google, one review read: "We eat here once or twice a month and they never disappoint! Good portion is sized perfectly, the food is delicious and the staff are lovely." Photo: Casey's coffee bar
