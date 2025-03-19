9 best kebab shops in Mansfield according to Google Reviews

At the end of the night, after the pubs and bars are shut, we all need something to eat and for many of us that something is a kebab.

But of course, it doesn’t have to be a night out.

Many of us also enjoy a kebab when we fancy a takeaway.

The British Kebab Awards took place in London last month and in honour of that, here are the 10 highest rated kebab shops in Mansfield according to Google Reviews.

How many have you been to?

1 . Fellas Fish & Kebab Fellas Fish & Kebab, Nottingham Road, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "The kebab wraps are by far the best in Mansfield." Photo: Fellas Fish & Kebab Facebook Photo Sales

2 . Rio's Takeaway Rio's Takeaway, Westfield Lane. One reviewer put: " The quality of the food was second to none." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Master Chef Fish Bar Master Chef Fish Bar, Milton Street. One reviewer said: "Doner kebab one of the nicest I have tasted anywhere." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Abi Peri Peri Abi Peri Peri, Westfield Lane. One reviewer said: "My favourite on the menu is the kebab." Photo: Google Photo Sales