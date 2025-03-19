9 best kebab shops in Mansfield according to Google Reviews

At the end of the night, after the pubs and bars are shut, we all need something to eat and for many of us that something is a kebab.
But of course, it doesn’t have to be a night out.
Many of us also enjoy a kebab when we fancy a takeaway.
The British Kebab Awards took place in London last month and in honour of that, here are the 10 highest rated kebab shops in Mansfield according to Google Reviews.
How many have you been to?
1. Fellas Fish & Kebab
Fellas Fish & Kebab, Nottingham Road, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "The kebab wraps are by far the best in Mansfield." Photo: Fellas Fish & Kebab Facebook
2. Rio's Takeaway
Rio's Takeaway, Westfield Lane. One reviewer put: " The quality of the food was second to none." Photo: Google
3. Master Chef Fish Bar
Master Chef Fish Bar, Milton Street. One reviewer said: "Doner kebab one of the nicest I have tasted anywhere." Photo: Google
4. Abi Peri Peri
Abi Peri Peri, Westfield Lane. One reviewer said: "My favourite on the menu is the kebab." Photo: Google
