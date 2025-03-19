We all love a kebab - whether it's on a night out or just at home. But which Mansfield kebab shops make the top 10 on Google Reviews? Photo: OtherWe all love a kebab - whether it's on a night out or just at home. But which Mansfield kebab shops make the top 10 on Google Reviews? Photo: Other
9 best kebab shops in Mansfield according to Google Reviews

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 17:05 BST
It’s as much a part of a night out as the drinking, dancing and being with friends.

At the end of the night, after the pubs and bars are shut, we all need something to eat and for many of us that something is a kebab.

But of course, it doesn’t have to be a night out.

Many of us also enjoy a kebab when we fancy a takeaway.

The British Kebab Awards took place in London last month and in honour of that, here are the 10 highest rated kebab shops in Mansfield according to Google Reviews.

How many have you been to?

Fellas Fish & Kebab, Nottingham Road, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "The kebab wraps are by far the best in Mansfield."

1. Fellas Fish & Kebab

Fellas Fish & Kebab, Nottingham Road, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "The kebab wraps are by far the best in Mansfield." Photo: Fellas Fish & Kebab Facebook

Rio's Takeaway, Westfield Lane. One reviewer put: " The quality of the food was second to none."

2. Rio's Takeaway

Rio's Takeaway, Westfield Lane. One reviewer put: " The quality of the food was second to none." Photo: Google

Master Chef Fish Bar, Milton Street. One reviewer said: "Doner kebab one of the nicest I have tasted anywhere."

3. Master Chef Fish Bar

Master Chef Fish Bar, Milton Street. One reviewer said: "Doner kebab one of the nicest I have tasted anywhere." Photo: Google

Abi Peri Peri, Westfield Lane. One reviewer said: "My favourite on the menu is the kebab."

4. Abi Peri Peri

Abi Peri Peri, Westfield Lane. One reviewer said: "My favourite on the menu is the kebab." Photo: Google

