JD Wetherspoon has confirmed the UK and Ireland pubs in its portfolio that currently on the market to be sold or rented.

Wetherspoons pubs located in Cardiff, Poole, Fleetwood, St Ives, Cork, Carlow, Leith and Catford are currently up for sale, rent or under offer.

While residents of those areas may be sad to lose their local Spoons, the pub company opened a brand-new location in London’s Waterloo station in April named The Lion and Unicorn.

Wetherspoon also opened its first pub located in a holiday park earlier this year, as they opened Five Stones within Haven Primrose Valley in Filey, North Yorkshire.

Here is the full list of Wetherspoons pubs currently on the market as part of Savills Wetherspoons portfolio - and how much they are selling for.

1 . Ivor Davies, Cardiff The Ivors Davies located on Cowbridge Road East in Cardiff is currently up for rent on Rightmove for £5,000 per month. The 3,351 square foot venue is available for lease with two floors and an external beer garden to the rear of the building. | Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . The Quay, Poole The Quay located in Poole is currently up for sale on Rightmove with offers in excess of £1,750,00. The 12,594 square foot venue occupies the ground floor and part of the first, which are part of a five-story property. | Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Thomas Drummond, Fleetwood A smaller Wetherspoons location with 6,348 square feet, The Thomas Drummond located in Fleetwood is currently up for sale on Rightmove with offers in excess of £350,000. The two storey end terraced building is also home to an enclosed beer garden. | Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Linen Weaver, Cork The Linen Weaver located on Paul Street in Cork, Ireland is currently up for sale, and has been on the market since October 2023. It is part of a joint sale of regional Irish Wetherspoons pubs. | Google Street View Photo Sales