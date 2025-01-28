If you grew up in the 1980s, you either loved or hated the school dinners.

Whatever your feelings towards the meals provided by school, we all can’t help feeling nostalgic for it.

Lets take a trip down memory lane by revisiting the food we’d enjoy (or not) in the school cafeteria at lunch time.

This list includes foods that are long gone, and others that we can still rustle up today.

Here are the 7 most nostalgic school dinner classics that you will remember if you grew up in the 1980s.

1 . Fish Fingers Fish Fingers were a staple of the 1980s, especially as a school lunch time option. The small pieces of fish covered in batter are still enjoyed by little ones today, and are usually paired with chips.

2 . Hamburger Hamburgers were a new thing of the 1980s, and kids were very excited by them being included on the dinner time menu. They were usually served plain, as cheeseburgers didn't become as commonplace until a few years later.

3 . Mince and Dumplings There is no other British classic meal as good as mince and dumplings. It was always a good day when mince and dumplings were served either at school or at home. The meal is still regarded as a traditional British meal.

4 . Toad In The Hole Toad In The Hole was a very filling meal that some people loved, and others hated. The traditional British classic was made up of sausages wrapped in a Yorkshire pudding batter. Obviously Toad In The Hole can still be made, but not many people choose to do so.