22 micropubs in Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby that are popular with ale fans

Some sources now suggest that there are now more than 500 micropubs across the UK – and plenty have sprung up in Nottinghamshire.

Micropubs are often owned and operated by individuals and are known for their cozy, intimate atmosphere.

They also often feature a selection of locally-brewed beers and ciders, supporting local breweries and producers.

We researched popular micropubs in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall and these were 22 that came up across the four areas.

1 . Stella Taps, Mansfield Stella Street, Mansfield: Pub that opening in 2021 which serves three changing real ales and a regular selection of craft beers.

2 . Garrison, Mansfield Leeming Street, Mansfield: Described as a 'Peaky Blinders-themed' pub serving six real ales, six craft ales and a range of ciders.

3 . Byron's Rest, Hucknall Baker Street, Hucknall. Winner of several CAMRA awards and a regular in the Good Beer Guide.

4 . The Dandy Cock, Kirkby Victoria Road, Kirkby. CAMRA says: "Four real ales on hand pull, six craft ales and up to 18 real and fruit ciders served from the boxes directly in the cellar."