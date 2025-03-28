Micropubs have grown in popularity across Nottinghamshire and the UK. Photo: OtherMicropubs have grown in popularity across Nottinghamshire and the UK. Photo: Other
22 micropubs in Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby that are popular with ale fans

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:58 BST
The rise of the micropub has been one of the key elements of the overall growth in popularity in real ale in the country in recent years.

Some sources now suggest that there are now more than 500 micropubs across the UK – and plenty have sprung up in Nottinghamshire.

Micropubs are often owned and operated by individuals and are known for their cozy, intimate atmosphere.

They also often feature a selection of locally-brewed beers and ciders, supporting local breweries and producers.

We researched popular micropubs in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall and these were 22 that came up across the four areas.

Stella Street, Mansfield: Pub that opening in 2021 which serves three changing real ales and a regular selection of craft beers.

1. Stella Taps, Mansfield

Stella Street, Mansfield: Pub that opening in 2021 which serves three changing real ales and a regular selection of craft beers. Photo: Google

Leeming Street, Mansfield: Described as a 'Peaky Blinders-themed' pub serving six real ales, six craft ales and a range of ciders.

2. Garrison, Mansfield

Leeming Street, Mansfield: Described as a 'Peaky Blinders-themed' pub serving six real ales, six craft ales and a range of ciders. Photo: Google

Baker Street, Hucknall. Winner of several CAMRA awards and a regular in the Good Beer Guide.

3. Byron's Rest, Hucknall

Baker Street, Hucknall. Winner of several CAMRA awards and a regular in the Good Beer Guide. Photo: Google

Victoria Road, Kirkby. CAMRA says: "Four real ales on hand pull, six craft ales and up to 18 real and fruit ciders served from the boxes directly in the cellar."

4. The Dandy Cock, Kirkby

Victoria Road, Kirkby. CAMRA says: "Four real ales on hand pull, six craft ales and up to 18 real and fruit ciders served from the boxes directly in the cellar." Photo: Google

