Indian food is one of the most beloved global cuisines in the UK.

There are many incredible restaurants and curry houses across Northamptonshire, some of which have picked up awards for excellence.

We analysed TripAdvisor reviews to determine a list of 15 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and curry houses in Northamptonshire.

1. Tamarind, Northampton

Tamarind in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 802 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Best food, friendly staff, attentive service as always and can accommodate up to 20 guests if you are looking to do a large party! Highly recommended.” | TripAdvisor

2. Armintas, Northampton

Armintas in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 614 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Very happy with service, food, cleanliness, atmosphere and will be going again. We had two vegan meals which were cooked and presented to a high standard, as were the starters.” | TripAdvisor

3. Aladdin’s, Northampton

Aladdin’s in Northampton has a 5* rating from 752 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Such a wonderful meal at Aladdins, have had takeaways many times but this was our first eat-in meal at Aladdin's. The service, the staff and the food were all amazing, I can't express how good it was.” | TripAdvisor

4. Baloo, Northampton

Baloo in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 719 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Always an excellent meal at Baloo with beautiful flavours and presentation. The staff are all so lovely and really want you to enjoy your meal and often offer to tailor the spice strength accordingly! We love visiting and highly recommend for an authentic tasty meal.” | TripAdvisor

