12 great curry houses in Mansfield according to Google reviews

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.
And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.
And these are the Mansfield curry houses that score best on Google Reviews.
1. Spice Regency
Spice Regency on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 100. Photo: Google
2. The New Chand
Spice Regency on Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 100. Photo: John Smith
3. Mopul's
Mopul's on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 100. Photo: John Smith
4. Rima-Faz
Rima-Faz on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 100. Photo: John Smith
