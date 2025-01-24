These are the top curry houses in Mansfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: OtherThese are the top curry houses in Mansfield according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other
12 great curry houses in Mansfield according to Google reviews

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:11 BST
Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, there is one thing we Brits love and that’s a curry.

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

And these are the Mansfield curry houses that score best on Google Reviews.

Spice Regency on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 100.

1. Spice Regency

Spice Regency on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 100. Photo: Google

Spice Regency on Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 100.

2. The New Chand

Spice Regency on Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 100.

Mopul's on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 100.

3. Mopul's

Mopul's on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 100. Photo: John Smith

Rima-Faz on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 100.

4. Rima-Faz

Rima-Faz on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 100. Photo: John Smith

