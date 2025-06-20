Key looks from the Oasis x Adidas collab include retro football styling and bold anniversary branding. | Adidas

Oasis fans, get ready – Adidas has dropped a new Britpop-inspired range celebrating thirty years of cultural crossover with the iconic Manchester band.

A brand new Oasis x Adidas Originals collab has just launched, and it’s a proper throwback for Britpop fans. Designed to celebrate thirty years of cultural crossover between the iconic Manchester band and the equally iconic three-stripes, the new capsule features track tops, retro polos, jorts and bucket hats - and it’s already causing a stir online.

Timed to coincide with the upcoming ’Oasis Live ‘25’ tour, the collection includes a mix of casual staples and limited-edition pieces that are expected to sell fast. From affordable everyday picks to bold streetwear statements, there’s something here for fans at every level.

Here are the pieces that really stood out.

Adidas Oasis Tour Oversized Crew Sweatshirt

The grey oversized crew is one of the standout everyday staples from the Oasis x Adidas Originals drop. | Adidas

One of the most wearable picks in the range, this co-branded sweatshirt is a soft, everyday layer that taps into the football terrace aesthetic. With an oversized fit and classic Adidas Originals styling, it’s the kind of item you can throw on all year round. Paired with jeans or joggers, it’s a subtle nod to the Britpop era without going full Liam.

You can buy the Oasis Tour Oversized Crew for £70 from Adidas here.

Adidas Waffle Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

The waffle-textured polo adds a retro twist to the Oasis x Adidas range, blending sporty structure with casual summer style. | Adidas

This textured polo has a crisp, sporty feel with serious 1990s energy. The waffle fabric gives it a structured fit, while the Oasis x Adidas co-branding keeps things authentic. Lightweight and breathable, it’s ideal for festivals or summer days where you want to look put-together without trying too hard.

You can get the Waffle Short Sleeve Polo for £38 here.

Adidas SL 72 RS Trainers

A reworked classic, the SL 72 RS trainer blends terrace style with retro running heritage – a standout from the Oasis x Adidas drop. | Adidas

The SL 72 is already a cult classic among sneaker fans, but this new drop ties it in perfectly with the Oasis theme. Clean, low-profile, and full of terrace vibes, these trainers are the most versatile footwear option in the collab. They’ll go with anything from track pants to jorts.

You can grab the SL 72 RS trainers for £85 here.

Adidas Firebird Utility Jorts

The Firebird Utility Jorts bring oversized, street-ready styling to the Oasis x Adidas collection – a bold nod to ’90s sportswear culture. | Adidas

If you’re ready to lean into the full Britpop revival, these loose-fitting Firebird Utility Jorts are the piece to do it with. Taking the classic Adidas three-stripe and giving it a modern twist, they’re oversized, bold and designed for streetwear confidence. Whether you go with a cropped top or a slouchy tee, these shorts bring a serious attitude.

You can find the Firebird Utility Jorts for £70 here.

Adidas Tour Bucket Hat

A festival-ready favourite, the Tour Bucket Hat blends classic Adidas flair with unmistakable Oasis attitude. | Adidas

The most instantly recognisable piece in the collection, this bucket hat is a direct throwback to Oasis’s early days and terrace culture. Finished with co-branded embroidery and a retro silhouette, it’s a small but bold statement piece.

You can get the Tour Bucket Hat for £40 here.

How to buy

The Oasis x Adidas collection is available now via the Adidas UK site and app, with select items in stores and at dedicated merch stands on the upcoming tour. Popular sizes are already selling out, so it’s worth moving quickly if something’s caught your eye.

Final word

For fans of Oasis, ‘90s terrace fashion, or just quality streetwear with a bit of attitude, this collab delivers. The crewneck, polo and SL 72 trainers offer an easy route into the collection – while the jorts and bucket hat are perfect if you want to lean fully into the look.

