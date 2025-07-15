Just a taste of the fun at Gulliver’s – all this and more for just £12.50 this summer. | Gulliver’s

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Affordable family days out just got easier with Gulliver’s offering entry to two popular parks for just £12.50 a head this summer.

When the summer break feels like it’s stretching on forever, finding something affordable to keep the kids happy is no easy feat. Gulliver’s Theme Parks have just made it a whole lot easier — with entry tickets now just £12.50 a head, saving almost half off the usual price.

Two brilliant locations are ready to deliver a full day of fun. Matlock Bath offers six themed zones, a log flume, pirate golf and plenty more to wear them out. Rother Valley is packed with quirky rides like the Gyrosaur and Ghostly Galleon, indoor play areas and plenty of spots to grab a snack. Both parks cater for children aged two to thirteen and include free parking to keep costs low.

Each park is designed to keep kids of different ages happy, with a clever mix of fast-paced thrills, gentle rides, soft play zones and plenty of places to refuel. Adults can sit back with a coffee while the little ones let off steam, or join in the fun with pirate adventures, ghost trains and more. And because tickets are valid right through to late September, it’s easy to plan ahead and pick a day that works for everyone.

These parks have been family favourites for generations, delivering hours of laughs without breaking the bank. Buy as many tickets as you need, round up the kids — and look forward to a summer day out everyone will remember.

School’s out. The kids need an outlet. This is your chance to keep them happy — without spending a fortune.

