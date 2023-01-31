Top FREE things to do with the kids in Nottinghamshire over the half term

2 . Bug hotel building at Clumber Park

Have fun in nature’s playground this half term at Clumber Park. Head down to Lake Brew by Hardwick Village on February 14 and 15. Collect fallen twigs and leaves as you explore the park, then meet the team who will help you create a special bug hotel to take away with you. No booking required, just come along from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Photo: Rachel Atkins