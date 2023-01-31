We’ve tracked down the best half term events to ensure you make the most of the school holidays.
From biscuit baking to ice skating there’s something to entertain kids of all ages this half term.
1. We Dig Dinosaurs, The Tropical Butterfly House
Get ready for some Roarsome fun at the Tropical Butterfly House and discover the fun Dino Trail packed with clawsome challenges for the brave that will have you quaking in your boots and roaring with laughter! Complete the challenge sheet to claim your sweet treat reward!
From digging for fun fossil finds at the Dino Dig to climbing inside a giant dinosaur egg, you'll come face to face with ferocious and friendly prehistoric friends as you stomp along the way.
The wildlife park is open every day throughout the February half term school holiday 10am to 5pm. Admission prices apply
2. Biscuit Baking at Green's Windmill
Bring the kids to bake your very own tasty choc chip biscuits in this baking workshop on February 18. All ingredients supplied.
Booking essential. To book a place call 0115 915 6878. There's six timed sessions at 10.15am, 11am, 11.45am, 1pm, 1.45pm and 2.30pm.
£4 per child. For ages 3 and over.
3. City of Dreams workshop, Lakeside Arts Centre, University Park, Nottingham
Celebrate the world you would like to live in with this interactive session for the whole family and create your very own city by repurposing unwanted items. The session takes place at Lakeside Arts Centre, University Park, Nottingham on February 18 at 10am to 11am and 11.30am to 12.30pm. £8 (with one free adult place)
4. Intensive Skating Courses, National Ice Centre
The National Ice Centre are pleased to announce the return of the popular intensive skating course for people of all ages. Fit their six-week skating course into just three days.
Skate hire is included in the price of the lessons. The course runs from February 14 to 16 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
The course is £62 per person per course.
Pre-booking is recommended to guarantee your place but bookings can be made on the first day of the course, subject to availability..
