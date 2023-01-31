4 . Intensive Skating Courses, National Ice Centre

The National Ice Centre are pleased to announce the return of the popular intensive skating course for people of all ages. Fit their six-week skating course into just three days. Skate hire is included in the price of the lessons. The course runs from February 14 to 16 12.30pm to 1.30pm. The course is £62 per person per course. Pre-booking is recommended to guarantee your place but bookings can be made on the first day of the course, subject to availability..

Photo: Submitted