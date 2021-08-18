Palace Theatre, on Leeming Street, is calling for Mansfield folk to “catch up over a cuppa or something stronger" to celebrate in its Groucho’s Bar, now that it can throw open its doors, after an 18-month closure.

This season’s package of entertainment includes everything from tribute bands to ballet and brass, to a classic films season.

The golden ages of rock is featured during the History of Rock Music Extravaganza on Thursday, September 2, featuring the music of Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Queen and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Upbeat Beatles

Here Come The Girls, is on Friday, September 3, celebrating female artists including Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Shania Twain, Annie Lennox, Gloria Estefan, Blondie, Katy Perry, Adele, Abba and Bananarama.

For football fans, the song of the summer was arguably Sweet Caroline, and it can be heard in a glittering tribute to Neil Diamond, on Wednesday, September 8.

From Gold to Rio celebrates the music of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran, on Saturday, September 11, it offers a nostalgic journey back to the New Romantic era.

The Upbeat Beatles will take you on the Fab Four’s long and winding road on Sunday, September 12, from the Cavern days to Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation.

The Rod Stewart Songbook is on Thursday, September 16, and features classics including Maggie May, Some Guys Have all the Luck, Baby Jane and more.

The theatre is licensed to thrill on Saturday, September 18, with Bond in Concert. Experience a cinematic journey through the life of the world’s most famous spy, from Goldfinger to Skyfall and Thunderball to Octopussy. Bond in Concert also features a session band and internationally accredited singers.

Foden’s is one of the world’s leading brass bands, they visit on Sunday, September 19, performing classics from stage and screen including Mack and Mabel, Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Discover how two boys from the backstreets of Salford created a band to rival the Beatles, enjoyed dozens of chart hits and were inaugurated into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in The Hollies Story on Wednesday, September 22.

Oasis, Blur, Ocean Colour Scene, Pulp, Suede, Kula Shaker. The 90s, the clothes, the scene and the sounds are all revisited in Britpop Live on Friday, September 24 and The Rolling Stones Story relives all the classic hits on Sunday, September 26.

The Dong with a Luminous Nose is a family show on for several performances across Wednesday September 28 until Thursday, September 29. With a huge and colourful cast of abstract and figurative puppets, this absurd take on Lear’s nonsense classic explores the difficult age between being a child and an adult.

Written, directed by and starring John Godber, Sunny Side Up is the hilarious and moving account of a struggling Yorkshire coast B&B, on from Thursday September 30 – Saturday, October 2.

The run up to Christmas includes music tributes, brass bands and ballet and a festive family favourite, Sleeping Beauty.

The Electric Palace Theatre also launches this season with classic films, family favourites and spooky specials for Halloween.

For more information see mansfieldpalace.co.uk or @mansfieldpalace Book online 24/7 or call 01623 633133.