What are the most popular names for baby girls in Mansfield and Ashfield? Photo: Otherplaceholder image
The 10 most popular names for new baby girls in Mansfield and Ashfield

By John Smith
Published 16th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
We have delved into the stats to find out which names are proving the most popular for baby girls born in Mansfield and Ashfield.

While the likes of Amelia and Olivia have been in the top 10 for a few years now, others have dipped in and out as the influences of celebrities, sports and social trends take hold.

But which are the 10 that make the Mansfield and Ashfield list?

And is Taylor on there?

Olivia is number one for Mansfield and Ashfield parents - here represented by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman.

Olivia is number one for Mansfield and Ashfield parents - here represented by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman. Photo: Getty Images

Amelia is number two on the list, represented here by legendary aviator Amelia Earhart

Amelia is number two on the list, represented here by legendary aviator Amelia Earhart Photo: Getty Images

Isha is at three on the list - here is former England cricketer, now commentator and presenter Isha Guha.

Isha is at three on the list - here is former England cricketer, now commentator and presenter Isha Guha. Photo: Getty Images

Freya is on the list, here is Scottish actress and star of E4's Skins Freya Mavor

Freya is on the list, here is Scottish actress and star of E4's Skins Freya Mavor Photo: Getty Images

