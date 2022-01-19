Scary, horned creatures called Krampus were roaming Sherwood Forest at the weekend.
Thankfully, the curious creatures who hung around on Saturday, were sent running to the hills on Sunday when a traditional ‘wassailing’ ceremony was held to purge evil spirits and dark forces from the forest.
The strange activities were all part of the ‘Spirits of the Forest and Wassailing Weekend’.
During the ‘wassailing,’ led by Richard Townsley, the self-styled Sheriff of Nottingham, a procession led to the Major Oak and, with the help of people banging pots and pans, the Krampus and evil forest spirits were soon frightened away.
The noise was also hoped to awaken the forest ready for spring and to bring in a good year ahead.
See here some of the images from the extraordinary event...
Two of the scary Krampus spotted lurking in Sherwood Forest during the Spirits of the Forest and wassailing weekend which was held at Sherwood Fores over Saturday and Sunday, January 15/16.
The Sheriff of Nottingham (Richard Townsley) leads the wassailing and blesses the trees at the Spirits of the Forest and wassailing weekend held at Sherwood Forest.
An unsuspecting dog walker encounters one of the terrifying Krampus creatures during the Spirits of the Forest and Wassailing weekend at Sherwood Forest
The Wassailing Bowl used at the Spirits of Sherwood and Wassailing weekend . A spiced cider brew is traditionally drunk as part of the wassailing tradition. The word ‘wassail’ is believed to have originated from the Old English ‘was hál’, meaning ‘be hale’ or ‘good health’ The wassailing brew was cooked up over a fire on Sunday before being used to bless the mighty Major Oak. This one was made in Nottinghamshire especially for the Lord Sheriff and Sherwood Forest by Trinity Court Potteries: Jim and Emma Newboult.
