Swap chocolate eggs and treat your loved ones to something different from MGA Entertainment this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Swap out chocolate eggs and treat your loved ones to something extra special with these budget-friendly, egg-citing gifts!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From imaginative play for kids, to creative collectibles for kidults, these picks are perfect for egg hunts, basket fillers, or spreading a little Easter joy for all ages!

There is a vast array of goodies available from MGA Entertainment this spring as the brand are bringing the sunshine themselves with these gifts perfect for Easter or some spring birthdays.

Visit MGA Entertainment to get your loved ones something special.