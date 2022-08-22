Super time had by youngsters at Mansfield

The Superheroes and Princesses event was the third event organised by the Mansfield Business Improvement District this year.

Every child who attended Saturday’s event picked up a superhero or a princess selection of goodies which included slap bands and bracelets, and there was a make-a-tiara activity, superhero books, crayons and stickers.

Joining Mansfield BID on the day were other town centre businesses, with children given free lollipops and goodies from Sensational Sweets N Treats, and free glitter tattoos, balloon characters and sweets were provided by the Nexus team.Clinton Cards made balloon decorations to give Market Place a party atmosphere.

Sue Rogers, BID operations manager, said: “What a fantastic day we all had. The sun shone, the event was extremely busy and there was a great atmosphere in Market Place.

“Lots of children came dressed as their favourite characters and were thrilled to meet our superheroes and all the beautifully-dressed princesses. It was lovely to see so many children enjoying themselves.”

One five-year-old said: “It was great to meet the princesses in real life. They looked really really beautiful.”Captain Mansfield from the Stars and Stripes Party Centre in the Handley Arcade, and The Little Princess Parties from Stockwell Gate, are two businesses quite new to the town.

They both provided activities and entertained the crowds throughout the day.

More than £500 worth of prizes were given away in the fancy dress competition, and one of the judges was John B Tannen who is Mansfield’s own superhero and stuntman, featuring in many action films.

Other attractions included an amazing Capri sports car kindly loaned from Classics by Century and a Hot Rod. Spiderman and Captain Mansfield brought along their own special transport, which were put on show for the visitors.

1. Plenty of princesses Mansfield BID has organised a series of events for Mansfield town centre. Photo: Wayne Swiffin Photo Sales

2. Market Place fun Children loved seeing the princesses and superheroes in Mansfield town centre on Saturday. Photo: Wayne Swiffin Photo Sales

3. Super car A classic Ford on display. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Frozen in time The princesses on stage for their musical show Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales