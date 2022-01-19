The popular Lammas Leisure Centre attraction, on Lammas Road, reopened yesterday, January 18.

And skaters gave the new improved rink a thumbs-up as they glided around the new state-of-the-art facility.

The centre, run by Everyone Active, on behalf of Ashfield Council, has seen major upgrades over the past eight months, part of an overall £22.5m investment in leisure across the district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sutton Lammas Leisure Centre ice rink after its makeover

The ice rink was just the latest area to undergo a complete makeover.

The ice rink will also be among the big attractions at an Open Weekend being held across the centre on Saturday and Sunday, January 22-23.

The latest improvements have included new flooring, while a new ice refrigeration plant have been added to the rink, along with features such as new kickboards and upstands.

New seating for spectators has been installed and skaters will now be able to secure refreshments directly from the rink, with a new serving hatch allowing them access to the café.

Ice skating coach Gina Hancock tries out the Sutton Lammas Leisure Centre newly upgraded ice rink

Top-class facility

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “It will be a great feeling to reopen the ice rink and to see everyone enjoying it once again.

“We encourage people from across the community to get their skates on and to enjoy the improvements.

Sutton Lammas Leisure Centre ice rink reopens or public skating. Pictured is Lorenzo Clarke the centre's contracts manager.

“People missed the rink while it was being upgraded, but it’s got a new lease of life now and we are really proud to offer such a top-class facility.”

Coun Rachel Madden, council cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing said: “The ice rink at Lammas Leisure Centre is very popular with young and old alike.

“Along with the new gym, TAGactive and soft play areas, Lammas now has something to offer for every member of the family.

“I encourage everyone to come down and try what’s on offer.”

Sutton Lammas Leisure Centre ice rink reopens after its major makeover

The centre includes a gym, fitness and swimming classes, ice-skating, indoor bowls, squash courts and two swimming pools.

Public skating times are: Mondays, 11.30am-12.30pm; Tuesdays, 11.30am-12.30pm and 5-6pm; Wednesdays, 4-5pm; Thursdays, 11.30am-12.30pm and 4-5pm; Fridays, 11.30am-12.30pm; and Saturdays,10-11am. Lessons are between times.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

The new cafe at the Sutton Lammas Centre - with with its hatch access to the ice rink

The upgraded Lammas Lesiure Centre reopened its ice rink

Seen twirling on the ice is skating coach Gina Hancock at the newly refurbished Sutton Lammas Leisure Centre rink

Sutton Lammas Leisure Centre ice rink reopens. Seen ice skating coach Gina Hancock.

Ice skating coach Gina Hancock is pictured gliding across the ice at the Lammas Leisure Centre ice rink at Sutton