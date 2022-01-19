Skaters give thumbs up to Sutton ice rink after £22.5m leisure facility upgrade
Ice fans ‘got their skates on' as a Sutton rink reopened amid a £22.5 million leisure facilities upgrade.
The popular Lammas Leisure Centre attraction, on Lammas Road, reopened yesterday, January 18.
And skaters gave the new improved rink a thumbs-up as they glided around the new state-of-the-art facility.
The centre, run by Everyone Active, on behalf of Ashfield Council, has seen major upgrades over the past eight months, part of an overall £22.5m investment in leisure across the district.
The ice rink was just the latest area to undergo a complete makeover.
The ice rink will also be among the big attractions at an Open Weekend being held across the centre on Saturday and Sunday, January 22-23.
The latest improvements have included new flooring, while a new ice refrigeration plant have been added to the rink, along with features such as new kickboards and upstands.
New seating for spectators has been installed and skaters will now be able to secure refreshments directly from the rink, with a new serving hatch allowing them access to the café.
Top-class facility
Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “It will be a great feeling to reopen the ice rink and to see everyone enjoying it once again.
“We encourage people from across the community to get their skates on and to enjoy the improvements.
“People missed the rink while it was being upgraded, but it’s got a new lease of life now and we are really proud to offer such a top-class facility.”
Coun Rachel Madden, council cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing said: “The ice rink at Lammas Leisure Centre is very popular with young and old alike.
“Along with the new gym, TAGactive and soft play areas, Lammas now has something to offer for every member of the family.
“I encourage everyone to come down and try what’s on offer.”
The centre includes a gym, fitness and swimming classes, ice-skating, indoor bowls, squash courts and two swimming pools.
Public skating times are: Mondays, 11.30am-12.30pm; Tuesdays, 11.30am-12.30pm and 5-6pm; Wednesdays, 4-5pm; Thursdays, 11.30am-12.30pm and 4-5pm; Fridays, 11.30am-12.30pm; and Saturdays,10-11am. Lessons are between times.