PUPPY POWER: Frightfully furry Halloween dogs strike a pose in Mansfield

4 . Keepsake

Your dog’s photo can also be printed onto any of the below products should you wish to purchase a little keepsafe. Printed Photos - £6.99, Keyrings - £7.99, Mugs - £8.99, Coasters - £9.99, Photo Slates - £10.99, Bottles - £11.99, Frosted Glasses - £12.99 Photo: On All Pawz