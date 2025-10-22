Microchip - How to microchip your dog

PUPPY POWER: Frightfully furry Halloween dogs strike a pose in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
A flurry of furry friends have been taking advantage of the Halloween photoshoots at a Mansfield salon and just look at the results.

You’d be barking mad not to take advantage of the spooky photoshoot for all dogs groomed this October thanks to ‘On All Pawz Pet Supplies'.

Located on Portland Street in Mansfield Woodhouse, the firm is embracing the spooky season with Halloween-themed photoshoots for every dog groomed in October.

All images can be printed on various products without the watermark, if dog owners wish to purchase a keepsake.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1AT3YWzBgw/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Visit onallpawz.com for more details

1. Double act

Visit onallpawz.com for more details Photo: On All Pawz

Srubs up well

2. Grooming glow

Srubs up well Photo: On All Pawz

On All Pawz is located on Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield

3. Puppy love

On All Pawz is located on Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield Photo: On All Pawz

Your dog’s photo can also be printed onto any of the below products should you wish to purchase a little keepsafe. Printed Photos - £6.99, Keyrings - £7.99, Mugs - £8.99, Coasters - £9.99, Photo Slates - £10.99, Bottles - £11.99, Frosted Glasses - £12.99

4. Keepsake

Your dog’s photo can also be printed onto any of the below products should you wish to purchase a little keepsafe. Printed Photos - £6.99, Keyrings - £7.99, Mugs - £8.99, Coasters - £9.99, Photo Slates - £10.99, Bottles - £11.99, Frosted Glasses - £12.99 Photo: On All Pawz

