New mum Charlotte Carr, aged 22, said the first family photo of all five generations is a memory she will ‘treasure forever’.
Charlotte posed with her baby Arianna, alongside her mum, 41-year-old Kerry Carr, grandmother Julie Carr, 61, and 82-year-old great-grandmother May Hackett – Arianna’s great-great grandma – of Ashbourne Court, Shirebrook.
Charlotte said: “It fills my heart with happiness to know that Arianna has her family around, especially such a loving and supportive family that care so much about her. The photo was a beautiful moment taken on a beautiful day. It is a memory that I will treasure forever.”