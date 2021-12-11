Ollerton 'baby whisperer' aims to give families a good night’s sleep

Gemma Reynolds decided to pursue her passion as a baby sleep consultant after suffering countless sleepless nights with her son Henry and doing extensive research into how to solve the problem.

After being made redundant from her job in recruitment during lockdown, Gemma thought it was the perfect time to share her knowledge and forge a new career path with her company Hush Little Darling.

She said: “When Henry was a baby he would cry for 12 hours a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Reynolds, Certified Sleep Coach has launched her own business Hush Little Darling

“My grandma said it was colic and babies cry, but after six months I just couldn’t take it anymore, something had to change.

“We later discovered he had a genetic condition, autism, allergies and reflux and these things were out of my hands, but the only thing I could change was the sleep.

"So I began researching and discovered the art of gentle sleep training.

"Henry was soon sleeping from 7pm to 7am, with a three-hour nap in the day.

Gemma Reynolds, Certified Sleep Coach with her son Henry

“People at baby groups envied me and, although we had lots of other issues to work through, we were getting a good night’s sleep and I wanted to help other families who were struggling.”

Gemma, aged 36, has since trained with American-based firm Sleep Sense, industry leaders in sleep coaching, and is now fully certified.

Gemma, who lives in Ollerton, but can offer her services worldwide, has already helped a number of families with children aged 10 months to seven, including a family in the United States with a 21-month-old child and the family of a seven-year-old who lives locally.

She said: “Society expects that once we have a child, we should just give up on sleep.

“We hear things like 'welcome to the no-sleep club’, but it doesn’t have to be like that.

“I take a very holistic approach and it’s not one size fits all.

“I work with individual families to tailor a programme that works for their child and I am there as a constant support system and sounding board to help them through.”

Gemma who lives with husband Alex, 38, who owns his own accountancy practice, and Henry, now four, offers packages suitable from newborn to children aged seven with packages ranging from £275 to £300 for a three-week programme.